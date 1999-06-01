Astrology Zine!

Welcome, seeker from cyberspace!

Astrology Article: What Is Synchronicity?

by Michael Star

In another "What Is...?" article Michael explains how this strange phenomenon is what makes Astrology work. Dr Carl Jung named it, and The Police named their music album "Synchronicity", but people still ask, "What is synchronicity?"

Astrology Article: What Is Venus in Astrology?

by Michael Star

Astrology: Free Yearly Horoscopes for all 12 Signs

by Michael Star

Michael has updated the Free Yearly Forecasts for each of the 12 zodiac signs. Read the Yearly Horoscope forecast for your Sun Sign, and also for your Rising Sign (the Sign on the Ascendant) too, to get a more complete picture.

Astrology Article: What Is A Birth Chart?

by Michael Star

Michael adds two new pages to his series of "What Is...?" articles that answer your burning questions about astrological terms, such as What Is A Birth Chart? and What Is A Planet?.

Astrology Article: What Is the Effect of Leap Year on my Horoscope?

by Michael Star

For the 25% of the population who were born in a Leap Year, Michael comments in another short "What Is...?" article about the effect of a Leap Year on your horoscope. Click here if you ever wondered: What If I Was Born in a Leap Year? And if you think you were "born on a cusp", you will find something about that here too.

Astrology Article: What Is A House?

by Michael Star

Astrology Article: Flirting by Sign

by Michael Star

The Sign occupied by Venus in your horoscope shows your personal strategies for attracting love and affection, as well as any object of your desire. See how you and the people in your life are "flirting with Venus" - unconsciously shifting into "flirt mode" when in the presence of the oppposite sex, or when they "act to attract" something they desire. Seventeen new pages. (If you don't know your Venus Sign, you can read this using your Sun Sign instead, and it will still be somewhat true for you.)

Crystals Column: Ask Karen About Crystals

by Karen Ryan, Energy Therapist

Karen Ryan answers readers' questions about how to wear and care for crystals and how to use crystals to heal and help.

Article: Osama bin Laden Birth Data

by Michael Star

By knowing the birth date and birth place of Saudi-born terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, any interested amateur or professional astrologer can cast his birth horoscope and see what might have motivated this charismatic man to become the most infamous terrorist in the modern world. No exact birth time is known, so you may have to use a "solar chart" method and assume the time of birth is at noon or at sunrise.

Click here to see bin Laden's Sun Sign and other information about his birth horoscope.

The image on The Tower card XVI of the Tarot is eerily similar to the shocking image the world saw on live television September 11, 2001 - a tower in flames and people falling to the ground. See a picture of The Tower Card and Michael's comments on how the meanings of this ancient Tarot card could apply to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center towers - and its possible significance for Americans and the world as a whole.

Celebrity Horoscope: George Bush Weekly Horoscope

An astrological forecast similar to the Free Weekly Horoscopes by Michael Star - but this one is done for U.S. President W. George Bush using his exact time and place of birth. In ancient times the horoscope of a nation's leader was used to predict events concerning the whole nation. This page will now be updated weekly on Mondays. Also see George Bush 2009 Horoscope.

Article: What Do Skeptics Say About Astrology?

by Michael Star

Michael answers to some common complaints which skeptics of Astrology use to prove their contention that Astrology is "bunk", starting with: "Horoscope readings are so general that they could apply to anyone." Learn why this is not true for real horoscope readings done by real astrologers for real people.

Karmic Astrology: The Cupid Myth

by Michael Star

Romance Astrology: Sign Compatibility?

by Michael Star

Article: Quotations on Love 2001

by Michael Star

In honor of Valentines Day, Michael has compiled a listing of quotations dealing with The Nature of Love, Romantic Relationships, and Love Relationships, which originally appeared in his "Mini-Musings" section on the Free Daily Horoscopes page in 2000 and 2001. (Also see: Quotations on Love 2000)

Astrology Readings: Romance Secrets

by Michael Star

Michael has created a new series of short pages that describe the types of personal horoscope readings he can send you by email. These are based on your unique birth data and birth chart, and focus on various specific topics such as:

Romance Secrets and Aspects of Love and Relating Secrets and Seduction Secrets and Psyche Secrets. These descriptive pages contain links to actual sample readings so you can see exactly what kind of information and insights you could find in your own personal horoscope reading. Check out the special collection price of US $15 for all five.

Astrology Article: What Is My Sign?

by Michael Star

Crystals Article: Crystals for the Zodiac Signs

by Diane Vandeveld

Diane suggests certain types of easily obtained crystals which can be used to help with love, luck, success, health, or protection this year for people having a particular Sun Sign.

Astrology Article: Selecting An Astrologer

by Richard Brown

An article on choosing the right Astrologer to act as your personal consultant, written by a professional Astrologer.

Astrology Article: The Age of Taurus

by Michael Star

Part 4 of "Taurus Teaching Tips", Taurean Michael Star discusses the astronomical "Age of Taurus", how "Precession of the Equinoxes" creates an Age and how it is determined, why Constellations and Signs are not the same, and why the coming "Age of Aquarius" is a little uncomfortable for Taurus types.

Article: Life Quotes 1999

by Michael Star

Michael has compiled a listing of quotations dealing with Life and Living which originally appeared in his "Mini-Musings" section on the Free Daily Horoscopes page during 1999.

Article: Quotations on Love

by Michael Star

In honor of Valentines Day, Michael has compiled a listing of quotations dealing with The Nature of Love, Romantic Relationships, and Love Relationships, which originally appeared in his "Mini-Musings" section on the Free Daily Horoscopes page.

Crystals article: Healing Crystals for Pets and Animals

by Karen Ryan, Energy Therapist

Karen Ryan explains how fifteen different types of easily obtained crystals can be used to help in healing animals and pets.

Graphology Article: Graphology and Compatibility

by Peter Dennis, Graphologist

Graphologist Peter Dennis explains how handwriting analysis can reveal the potential for compatibility in a romantic relationship. How strokes and slants show something about similar styles or different demeanours.

1997-1998 Archives: Michael's Musings

by Michael Star

Click here to see some more Michael's Musings Archives from 1997. Click here for a discussion of Karma in the Archives for 1998.

New Feature: "The Psychic Stars" Oracle

by Michael Star

With a click of the mouse on the star you choose, receive a message which tells you a truth about something you need to focus on today. Divination actually means "to get in touch with the Divine", and this is one way for you to connect to the wisdom of your Higher Mind, which is more connected to that higher Source which is known by many names. Try it once a day and see what's really on your mind!

Column Archives: Michael's Musings, June 1-30

by Michael Star

Click here to the current Michael's Musings column. To read ones you missed, see the new Archives for June 1999.

Astrology Article: Signs and Symbols

by Michael Star

The meaning of signs and symbols, and the difference between them.

New Additions to: Bill Clinton's Weekly Horoscope

An astrological forecast similar to the Free Weekly Horoscopes by Michael Star - but this one is done for U.S. President Bill Clinton using his exact time and place of birth. Michael has added new material to the introduction, and some comments about Bill Clinton's personal horoscope which explains his strategies for dealing with conflicts like those in Iraq and Kosovo. This page will now be updated weekly on Mondays.

Astrology Article: Eclipses and The New Millennium

by Celeste Teal

Astrologer Celeste Teal presents a comparative study of the effects of Solar Eclipses for 1999, with references to the U.S. chart, 1962 events, and other times in history. There are ramifications concerning the Y2K bug, the Kosovo Crisis, President Clinton, women in ofice, and other recent issues.

Mike at The Crystal Ball Inc. has put together a showcase of beautiful natural crystal pendants and rings, plus some other popular products like art glass Tarot card boxes, which may be of interest to Astrology Zine visitors.

Tarot Article: The Chariot Card VII

by Maggie Calder.

Maggie explains the meaning of The Chariot card VII, which she calls "expressing the greatness within". She is a Tarot reader and palm reader from San Francisco, now living near Toronto, Canada. Watch for more in this new series of Tarot articles by Maggie.

Crystals Article: Crystals and Gemstones

Michael Star explains the basics of crystals in terms of mineralogy, and the difference between stones and rocks, with many examples and several photos. Did you know that most of your body is composed of crystalline substances?

Celebrity Horoscope: Monica Lewinsky's Romance Horoscope

by Michael Star

When Michael heard that Monica Lewinsky's interview with Barbara Walters would be aired on the ABC television network at 8:00 PM EST on March 3 1999, he decided to publish his romance horoscope readings for Monica to see what it would reveal in advance about her character and personality and style. See for yourself what Monica's birth horoscope predicts, and compare it to your own view of her when you see her being interviewed voluntarily on television.

Michael clears up the "Cusp" confusion in this new FAQ page on Signs and Cusps. If you're reading the daily or weekly horoscope columns, and your birthday is near one of the dates in the table of Signs, you need to read this... because you might be reading the wrong Sign!

UPDATED - Taurus astrologer Michael Star describes places to shop for sensual pleasures - where Taurus types can self-indulge, or friends can find gifts for Taurus types. Taurus loves pleasure and comfort, and to find such sensual pleasures at a bargain is bliss! Read the teaching tips on Taurus traits, something about cigars, and see suggested links for easy on-line ordering of gourmet foods, fashions, fragrances, music, and art items.

Michael Star talks of the contradictory qualities of the planet known in his various guises as The Trickster, The Patron Saint of Thieves, The Messenger, Mecurius, and Hermes. Confessions and cons, qualities and quirks, metaphors and mind-games - you'll find them all here. Of special interest to Gemini and Virgo types.

New Feature: Free Daily Horoscopes for all Sun Signs

Michael Star presents a new feature which will give you a short daily horoscope for your star sign based on your Solar Chart, and a quick link to your weekly horoscope.

Astrology Article: Astrology in the Christian Bible

by Michael Star

Some Christians think the practice of Astrology is akin to the ancient pagan practice of peering into the entrails of disemboweled fowl or sheep to see signs of the future. Those Christians who condemn Astrology seem to have missed the very clear statement about reading "signs" in the heavens which appears on the very first page of their Bible.

Celebrity Horoscope: Monica Lewinsky's Karma Horoscope

by Michael Star

When Michael heard President Clinton's taped testimony aired on television, he became curious about Clinton's statment that Monica would be compelled by her psychological nature to reveal their sexual affair to someone. So he did a karma horoscope for Monica to see what it would reveal about the motivations in her psyche. See for yourself what leads Monica to make the choices that lead to the consequences she experiences.

Celebrity Horoscope: Bill Clinton's Weekly Horoscope

by Michael Star

In contrast to the general Free Weekly Horoscopes which must be done without knowing the exact time and place of birth of those for whom the horoscope is cast; this is a personal Weekly Horoscope based on exact birth data for a famous world figure whose life is presently on public display. Compare President Bill Clinton's personal Weekly Horoscope Forecast with the general Free Weekly Horoscope for the Sun Sign of Leo to see the similarities and differences. Bill Clinton has both Sun and Ascendant in the Sign of Leo in his birth chart, which is why the general Leo forecast is similar but not identical to his personal forecast. Watch for weekly updates on Mondays.

Celebrity Horoscope: Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky

by Michael Star

Michael has finally published a full-length sample of his unique "Cupid Compatibility Horoscope" and "Mating Rating" - and the relationship it analyzes is the one everybody has heard about in great detail. But there is much revealed in the horoscopes of Bill and Monica that state snooper Ken Starr or the pirhanas of the press could have investigated just by reading an astrological analysis like this. Looking past the sleazy sensationalism and affairs of state, the ages and previous commitments, many of us would have been pleased to find a potential partner as well matched to us as Monica was to Bill.

Also see Bill Clinton's Weekly Horoscope.

Crystals Article: Ten Healing Crystals for Children

by Karen Ryan, Energy Therapist

Karen Ryan explains how ten different types of easily obtained crystals can be used to help in healing children's issues. Coming soon: Healing Crystals for Pets.

Astrology Article: What Attracts Men?

by Michael Star

Michael explains how a man's favorite types of women are indicated by the Signs the Moon and Venus occupy in his own birth horoscope. If you're a man who doesn't know his Venus Sign, you can pick the Sign's paragraph that best describes your type of ideal woman, and then when you find out your true Venus Sign you can see if it matches the Sign you chose.

FAQ Series: Astrology FAQ 2

Michael explains how the time of birth affects the horoscope; how a horoscope is done when the time is not known; and the difference between a horoscope chart and a horoscope reading.

Celebrity Horoscope: Frank Sinatra Horoscope

See what Michael's "Psyche Secrets", "Karmic Gifts and Lessons", and other horoscope readings say about the late Frank Sinatra. Birth chart included.

Astrology Advice Column: "The Love Lady"

by Sue Armitage

Each week Sue, an Astrological Counselor and Therapist, will answer questions on Love and Relationships sent in by readers. NEW letters every Monday.

Astrology Article: What Attracts Women?

by Michael Star

Michael explains how a woman's favorite types of men are indicated by the Signs the Sun and Mars occupy in her own birth horoscope. If you're a woman who doesn't know her Mars Sign, you can pick the Sign that matches your type of man, and then when you find out your true Mars Sign you can see if it matches the Sign you chose.

Coming Soon: A new "Spirit" Section

with articles on metaphysics and spirituality by various writers, and a series of spiritual messages channeled through Caeli Lyre.

Teach Yourself Tarot 4: Reading Reversed Tarot Cards

by Michael Star.

An original technique for interpreting the meanings of reversed Tarot cards is explained in this latest addition to the Teach Yourself Tarot series. Michael calls it "THE DIS/MIS SYS" because he likes things that rhyme. You might like the system because it makes it easier to remember the meanings of the Tarot cards - and can also triple the "vocabulary" of the Tarot when compared to not reading reversed cards differently. Also see: Reading the Tarot Cards with Michael's "Third I Method".

by Sue Armitage.

A saucy, satirical series by a naughty neophyte in her British beginner's course.

See more Sue in Chapter 2.

See how Natal Astrology interprets your birth horoscope to analyze and explain your personality traits, psychological needs, and love style; how Synastry reveals your potential for compatibility or conflict in romantic relationships; and how Karmic Astrology helps you understand the gifts you carried into this life and the challenges and lessons you chose for yourself. New interpretations by Michael Star, unlike any you have seen before.

Mundane Astrology:

The World This Week NewsScope Horoscope column

by Wolfstar, geo-political astrologer.

See how Mundane Astrology is used to forecast and analyze political issues and world events by interpreting the horoscopes of leaders, public figures, celebrities, countries, and corporations in relation to the present planetary pictures called "transits" and "progressions". Learn how the Asteroids, like Chiron, Ceres, Juno, and Pallas Athene, are used to make astrological predictions.

Weekly updates will no longer be available due to a sharp increase in the cost of providing this column each week, but the archives for JAN 01 to JUL 28 1997 will remain indefinitely as examples of the use of Mundane Astrology. See if Wolfstar's predictions panned out!

The World This Week astrology column Archives...

JUL 06 - JUL 28:

APR 21 - JUN 30:

JAN 06 - APR 14:

JAN 20: Inauguration Ceremonies * JonBenet Ramsey * Ennis Cosby *

See JonBenet's "Karmic Gifts", "Career", and "Psyche Secrets" Readings and Natal Chart

DEC 30: See Wolfstar's uncanny astrological comparison of Madonna to the real Evita!

See Madonna's "Karmic Gifts and Lessons", "Career" Horoscope, and Natal Chart.

SITE INDEX - February 2010

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on...

Reference Books on...

Astrology Book List and reviews, updated with sections on:

Astrology Basics| Relationships| Karmic Astrology| Spiritual Astrology| Esoteric Astrology| Jungian Psychology| Vocational Astrology| Special Subjects|

Latest addition: Predictive Astrology

FIXTURES Frequently Featured...

A free resource for the novice and newcomer to the ancient Arts of Astrology, Tarot, and Numerology. These articles are FREE while each web page remains online.

Surf or Search? See Sites in Sequence at "The Mining Company" (now morphed into About.com). STAR SIGNS got their "Best of Net" astrology site award in May 2007 while still a text-only site being maintained on a 10-year-old 286 PC using DOS - now we're Pentium processed and going graphical! Click the link above to take a tour of other web sites linked through the Astrology Web Ring. Don't forget to "bookmark" this STAR SIGNS Astrology Zine HOME page before you leave, so you can visit again next week for your Free Weekly Horoscope!

Michael Star... A Brief Bio

from an astrological angle.

Michael's Bio has been moved to a new page at michael.shtml and enhanced with images.

